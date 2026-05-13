Live bomb with 7-hour timer found near Pune's Hadapsar hospital
India
A live bomb with a seven-hour timer was found near a hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday, causing quite a stir among locals.
Police acted fast, bringing in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and fire brigade to handle things safely.
Bomb moved away, no injuries reported
The area was cordoned off for everyone's safety, and preliminary findings showed the device was a live bomb, with explosive material and a functional timer.
The bomb has been moved away from the hospital for further checks.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and police are now investigating who put it there.