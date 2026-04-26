Live-in partner allegedly killed Lucknow woman in front of daughter
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Lucknow when a woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, right in front of her young daughter.
The tragedy followed a domestic dispute at their home.
Police arrived quickly and rushed the woman to the hospital, but she couldn't be saved.
Live-in partner detained, daughter receiving care
The accused has been detained, and police are looking into what led up to the incident: early reports say frequent arguments may have played a role.
Officers are talking with neighbors and witnesses to piece together details.
Meanwhile, special care is being given to support the daughter who witnessed everything, as authorities work to get a clearer picture of what happened.