Liz's viral reel shows us Revlimid $1,000 versus ₹35 generic
A reel by Liz (@spicygori) is making waves online, showing just how much more Americans pay for Revlimid (lenalidomide), a blood cancer drug.
Liz stands outside an Indian pharmacy and explains that while one pill costs about ₹85,000 ($1,000) in the US you can get a generic version in India for as little as ₹35 to ₹300 (33 cents to $3).
Experts cite patents and research costs
Liz points out both versions have the same active ingredient: one's just branded, the other is generic.
Her video has sparked plenty of debate: some people are impressed by India's affordable generics and role as a global supplier, while others wonder about differences in healthcare systems.
Experts say these price gaps come down to patents and research costs, but for patients, it's a reminder of how access can depend on where you live.