LNG tanker Disha crosses Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
India
Big news on the high seas: the LNG tanker Disha, flying Malta's flag but linked to India, is reported to be among the first large ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire.
The ship had been stuck in the Persian Gulf for over three months but finally got moving, heading for Gujarat's Dahej Port and set to arrive by June 18.
Experts say Disha signals green light
Disha took its old, pre-conflict route through the strait instead of using special lanes set up during tensions, and kept its tracking system on while openly showing it was affiliated with the Government of India.
Experts see this as a quiet green light from Iran and a hopeful sign that things are calming down, especially with a peace deal between the US and Iran about to be signed.