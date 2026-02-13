Local liquor to cost ₹173 in UP
Heads up if you're in Uttar Pradesh—liquor is about to get pricier starting April 1.
Local liquor bottles (36% alcohol) will now cost ₹173 instead of ₹165, and foreign brands are going up by ₹10-30 per bottle depending on what you pick.
There's also a new mini 100 ml local bottle for ₹50, making it a bit easier to buy just a little.
Other changes coming to liquor shops
The state's rolling out an e-lottery system for liquor shop licenses to shake things up across the state, while the quota for local liquor shops in urban areas will be reduced, aiming for more fairness in how shops are allocated.
License fees for selling foreign liquor and beer are rising by 7.5%, and cities like Noida and Lucknow will now have separate licenses for beer, wine, and ready-to-drink options—so expect some changes at your local store soon!