Local liquor to cost ₹173 in UP

Other changes coming to liquor shops

The state's rolling out an e-lottery system for liquor shop licenses to shake things up across the state, while the quota for local liquor shops in urban areas will be reduced, aiming for more fairness in how shops are allocated.

License fees for selling foreign liquor and beer are rising by 7.5%, and cities like Noida and Lucknow will now have separate licenses for beer, wine, and ready-to-drink options—so expect some changes at your local store soon!