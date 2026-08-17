Local man carries groom across flooded stream at Chamba wedding
India
A wedding in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district took a wild turn when a sudden flash flood blocked the way, stranding members of the wedding procession and local residents.
With members of the wedding procession and local residents stuck on either side of a raging stream, a local hero stepped up, carrying the groom (still in his wedding outfit) safely across on his back.
Viral video renews calls for bridge
The video of this rescue quickly went viral, but it also put the spotlight back on an old problem: there is still no proper bridge in this area.
Locals say they have been repeatedly seeking safer crossings, since heavy rains and sudden flooding make streams like this dangerous and force people to take big risks just to get by.