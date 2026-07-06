Local officials shut Odisha schools after nonstop heavy rain
India
Schools in several Odisha districts, such as Cuttack, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, and Bargarh, are shut thanks to nonstop heavy rain.
Local officials made the call after the weather department said the downpour could last until July 7.
Local officials are now focused on keeping everyone safe from waterlogging and damage.
IMD issues orange and yellow alerts
The India Meteorological Department has put out orange and yellow alerts for many districts, warning of even heavier rain ahead.
Sonepur saw the most rainfall, more than 328mm in just one day!
Fishermen have also been told to stay off the coast until July 7 because of rough winds.
Basically: it's a wet week ahead, so stay safe and check for updates if you're in these areas.