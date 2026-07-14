Local TVK leader Ramesh arrested over alleged Kulithalai abduction attempt
Ramesh, a local TVK party leader, has been arrested following serious accusations from a 25-year-old woman in Kulithalai.
She says he harassed her for months and tried to abduct her.
According to her complaint, Ramesh made inappropriate comments outside her workplace and followed her home, with things escalating when he allegedly attempted to kidnap her.
Woman's family alleges police delayed action
After the incident, the woman's relatives rushed over and confronted Ramesh with help from locals.
Police stepped in and took him into custody, but the woman's family claims officers delayed action to protect him.
Officials say they will take proper legal steps once their investigation wraps up.
Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi called out the slow handling of the case online, urging authorities to act quickly.
Ramesh is currently being treated at a government hospital as tensions continue in the area.