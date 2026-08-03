Locals use boats to rescue 1,000 plus in Sivasagar floods
Floods swept through Nepali Khuti and nearby villages in Assam's Sivasagar district, leaving more than 1,000 stranded.
In a real show of community spirit, locals from several villages teamed up and used boats to rescue more than 1,000 people, putting others' safety ahead of their own belongings.
Sohan Chaudhary describes sudden water surge
Rescuer Sohan Chaudhary described how quickly the water surged: "The water rose with such speed that we left our own home to go and rescue others.... We hadn't even realized how much water had entered our own homes."
Another villager, Kanhaiya Chaudhary, said he dropped everything to help families evacuate as the floodwaters kept rising.
Floods affect 136,000 people in Assam
The floods have hit 335 villages across five districts and affected more than 136,000 people, plus thousands of hectares of farmland.
Three lives were lost in Sivasagar, with two still missing.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited affected areas to oversee relief efforts.