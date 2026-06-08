Locals vandalize TMC leader Jahangir Khan's Falta office after arrest India Jun 08, 2026

Things got tense in Falta, South 24 Parganas, as locals vandalized the office of TMC leader Jahangir Khan on Monday.

This happened right after Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border for alleged extortion.

Windows were smashed and furniture wrecked, and police said they will initiate an investigation into what went down.