Locals vandalize TMC leader Jahangir Khan's Falta office after arrest
India
Things got tense in Falta, South 24 Parganas, as locals vandalized the office of TMC leader Jahangir Khan on Monday.
This happened right after Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border for alleged extortion.
Windows were smashed and furniture wrecked, and police said they will initiate an investigation into what went down.
Relief materials found, Khan facing FIRs
While trashing the office, residents say they found relief materials meant for the needy, sparking accusations that Khan was holding back supplies.
His legal troubles have piled up too: the Calcutta High Court recently lifted his protection, leaving him facing seven FIRs at the Falta police station.