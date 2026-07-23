Loco pilot averts disaster on Banaras-Mumbai LTT Express Tuesday night
India
A quick-thinking loco pilot saved the Banaras-Mumbai LTT Express from disaster on Tuesday night after spotting an iron pipe lying across the tracks in Uttar Pradesh.
The train, headed from Varanasi to Mumbai, was passing between Iradatganj and Link Station around 9pm when the pilot hit the emergency brakes and alerted railway officials, stopping just in time.
RPF files case over track pipe
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation, filing a case against unknown people.
The hollow, rusted pipe was cleared quickly, and the train continued its journey within minutes.
North Central Railway's Shivam Sharma said it looked like someone had deliberately thrown the pipe onto the tracks, a worrying move that could have caused serious harm.