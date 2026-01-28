'Log out': Gig workers across India protest, go on strike

Women led much of the protest and have been especially vocal about unsafe workplaces and harassment. Many shared stories of abuse or losing work after speaking up—yet companies rarely step in to help.

What are they asking for?

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) wants gig workers recognized as workers under a separate Central law, fair pay, clear ratings, protection from random suspensions, proper complaint committees (including for harassment), menstrual leave for women, and a chance to respond to customer feedback.

Even with some recent government tweaks like delivery time limits or a draft rule on access to certain employee benefits after a 90-day work requirement, most problems remain.

More protests are planned for February 3 at places like Delhi's Jantar Mantar.