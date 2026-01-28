'Log out': Gig workers across India protest, go on strike
On Monday, January 26, 2026, about 35,000 gig and platform workers across India logged out of their apps to protest tough working conditions.
Their main issues? Unsafe environments, sudden account bans without explanation, confusing rating systems, unstable pay, and new rules forcing them to be available from 9am to 8pm.
Women at the forefront—and facing harassment
Women led much of the protest and have been especially vocal about unsafe workplaces and harassment.
Many shared stories of abuse or losing work after speaking up—yet companies rarely step in to help.
What are they asking for?
The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) wants gig workers recognized as workers under a separate Central law, fair pay, clear ratings, protection from random suspensions, proper complaint committees (including for harassment), menstrual leave for women, and a chance to respond to customer feedback.
Even with some recent government tweaks like delivery time limits or a draft rule on access to certain employee benefits after a 90-day work requirement, most problems remain.
More protests are planned for February 3 at places like Delhi's Jantar Mantar.