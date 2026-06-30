Lohagad Fort closed as police probe Ketan Agrawal's murder India Jun 30, 2026

Lohagad Fort near Pune is closed for now as police look into the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agrawal, who was allegedly pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

The two reportedly wanted to stop Siya's upcoming marriage to Ketan.

Since the incident, interest in the fort has actually gone up.