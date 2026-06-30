Lohagad Fort closed as police probe Ketan Agrawal's murder
India
Lohagad Fort near Pune is closed for now as police look into the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agrawal, who was allegedly pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.
The two reportedly wanted to stop Siya's upcoming marriage to Ketan.
Since the incident, interest in the fort has actually gone up.
Suspects held until July 3
Visitors already inside were asked to leave, and no one new can enter while police investigate.
Lohagad has seen a 25% rise in visitors wanting to check out "Siya Point," the spot linked to the crime.
The suspects are in custody until July 3 as police try to piece together exactly what happened.