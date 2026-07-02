Lohagad Fort Vinchu Kada unofficially renamed Siya Point after murder
Lohagad Fort's famous Vinchu Kada (Scorpion's Tail) was recently, and unofficially, renamed Siya Point after a murder at the site.
Locals, historians, and fans of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj aren't happy. They say the new name erases an important piece of Maratha history.
Protests have broken out, with people demanding signboards to keep the original name.
Heritage groups defend Vinchu Kada, polygraphs
Vinchu Kada isn't just a cool name: it describes the lookout point's shape and its role in defending the fort back in Shivaji Maharaj's time.
Groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad are urging everyone to stick with the old name because it honors that legacy.
Meanwhile, police are moving forward with polygraph tests on those accused in Ketan Agarwal's murder, which started this whole debate.