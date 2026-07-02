Lohagad Fort Vinchu Kada unofficially renamed Siya Point after murder

Heritage groups defend Vinchu Kada, polygraphs

Vinchu Kada isn't just a cool name: it describes the lookout point's shape and its role in defending the fort back in Shivaji Maharaj's time.

Groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad are urging everyone to stick with the old name because it honors that legacy.

Meanwhile, police are moving forward with polygraph tests on those accused in Ketan Agarwal's murder, which started this whole debate.