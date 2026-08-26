Loitering munition may have hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills: Ex-military chief 

Chauhan explained that loitering munitions were sent to look for radars near Sargodha, about 10km from Kirana Hills.

He said that the munition had a two-hour endurance and that if they did not find a target within that time, they would descend and strike somewhere else.

"It must have come and hit one of those hills... even Pakistani media showed some kind of images in which there was smoke coming out of Kirana Hills," he said.