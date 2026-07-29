Lok Sabha passes bill to curb exam scams, restore trust

If you're caught cheating or helping others cheat, things just got a lot more serious: jail time now starts at five years (up from three), and fines can reach up to ₹50 lakh.

Companies running exams, including tech and logistics firms, face steeper penalties too, with fines up to ₹5 crore and bans lasting eight years.

Plus, organizations may have to pay back costs if an exam gets compromised, so everyone involved is being held accountable.