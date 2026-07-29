Lok Sabha passes bill to curb exam scams, restore trust
India
India's Lok Sabha just passed a new bill to crack down on exam scams like paper leaks and organized cheating, issues that have been making headlines lately, especially after the NEET-UG leak.
The updated law is all about making public exams fairer and restoring trust in the system.
Bill raises penalties for exam cheating
If you're caught cheating or helping others cheat, things just got a lot more serious: jail time now starts at five years (up from three), and fines can reach up to ₹50 lakh.
Companies running exams, including tech and logistics firms, face steeper penalties too, with fines up to ₹5 crore and bans lasting eight years.
Plus, organizations may have to pay back costs if an exam gets compromised, so everyone involved is being held accountable.