Lok Sabha passes bill to regulate foreign funding of NGOs India Mar 25, 2026

The government just introduced a bill to tighten how NGOs handle money from abroad.

If an entity's FCRA certificate is canceled, surrendered or ceases, the bill provides that the foreign contributions and the assets created from those foreign contributions will vest provisionally (and may be permanently) in a 'Designated Authority,' which will supervise, manage and dispose of those foreign contributions and related assets.

With about 16,000 NGOs receiving nearly ₹22,000 crore each year, the move is all about keeping things transparent and secure.