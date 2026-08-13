Lok Sabha plays all 6 'Vande Mataram' stanzas 1st time
India
Big moment in Parliament today: Lok Sabha started its session by playing Vande Mataram in full, all six stanzas.
It's never happened before, and PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi were there to witness it.
Droupadi Murmu assents 'Vande Mataram' protection
Recently, President Murmu gave her assent to legislation giving Vande Mataram legal protection. Now it's officially as important as the national anthem, and interrupting its singing is an offense.
The Home Ministry also wants all six stanzas sung at major events, so the song was played in Lok Sabha for the first time on Thursday.