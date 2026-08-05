Lok Sabha Secretariat director found hanging in Noida flat

After finding Gautam hanging, Gautam's wife immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Phase-2 police station was informed about the incident through a memo from the hospital where Gautam was taken for treatment.

The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

The body of Gautam has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completing inquest proceedings.

Further legal proceedings are underway.