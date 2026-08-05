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Home / News / India News / Lok Sabha Secretariat director found hanging in Noida flat
Lok Sabha Secretariat director found hanging in Noida flat
The police recovered a purported suicide note

Lok Sabha Secretariat director found hanging in Noida flat

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 05, 2026
02:39 pm
What's the story

Gaurav Gautam, a 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in Noida's Kendriya Vihar-II Society on Sunday. According to TOI, the police recovered a purported suicide note mentioning a loan from the scene. Gautam's wife discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan when she returned home after visiting her parental house.

Emergency response

Police informed through memo from hospital

After finding Gautam hanging, Gautam's wife immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Phase-2 police station was informed about the incident through a memo from the hospital where Gautam was taken for treatment.

The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

The body of Gautam has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completing inquest proceedings.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

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