Lok Sabha Secretariat director found hanging in Noida flat
What's the story
Gaurav Gautam, a 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in Noida's Kendriya Vihar-II Society on Sunday. According to TOI, the police recovered a purported suicide note mentioning a loan from the scene. Gautam's wife discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan when she returned home after visiting her parental house.
Emergency response
Police informed through memo from hospital
After finding Gautam hanging, Gautam's wife immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Phase-2 police station was informed about the incident through a memo from the hospital where Gautam was taken for treatment.
The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.
The body of Gautam has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completing inquest proceedings.
Further legal proceedings are underway.