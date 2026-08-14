Lokesh and Shivam arrested for alleged murder of Mohd Azeem
India
Two men, Lokesh and Shivam, have been arrested for the alleged murder of Mohd Azeem, a 27-year-old mini-truck driver from Moradabad.
Azeem died after reportedly being assaulted by kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) following a collision between his truck and an auto-rickshaw near Brijghat toll plaza on July 31, 2026.
Families dispute crash as police probe
Azeem's father claims the auto-rickshaw driver and his group attacked Azeem after the crash, while the auto driver's father, Mohd Imran, says Azeem intentionally hit their vehicle.
Police have charged Lokesh and Shivam with murder and rioting, are searching for others involved, and are continuing to investigate how the incident unfolded.