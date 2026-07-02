Lokhande Prashant Sitaram named CBSE chairperson on temporary additional charge
India
Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, who was just named CBSE chairperson, will now only hold the post as an "additional charge."
Basically, he's filling in for now while still working at the Home Ministry.
The government says this setup is temporary until it picks someone permanent.
S Radha Chauhan leads OSM probe
This shuffle happened a month after big leadership moves at CBSE and is reportedly linked to concerns about the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system: think technical glitches and weird mark changes.
Because of these issues, a special probe led by former Union secretary S Radha Chauhan has been launched to dig into what went wrong.