IAS Lokhande Prashant Sitaram gets additional charge of CBSE chairperson
What's the story
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has assigned IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram the additional charge of Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He will also serve as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The official order states that this arrangement will remain until a regular Chairperson is appointed or further orders are issued.
Board responsibilities
About the CBSE
The CBSE, which operates under the Ministry of Education, is India's largest school education board. It conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and affiliates over 30,000 schools across India and abroad. The board also plays a key role in implementing national education policies and examination reforms.
Career profile
Know about Lokhande
Lokhande is a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer with a technical and management background. He graduated from Pune University and the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, with a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and a Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering. In June, he was appointed as the full-time Chairperson of CBSE by the Central government.
Examination update
Class 10 compartment results to be announced soon
The CBSE will soon announce the results of the Class 10th compartment examination, which was conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Students can check their results on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile app. To view their results, students need to visit the official CBSE website and click on "CBSE class 10 2nd board exam result 2026."