IAS Lokhande Prashant Sitaram gets additional charge of CBSE chairperson

Examination update

Class 10 compartment results to be announced soon

The CBSE will soon announce the results of the Class 10th compartment examination, which was conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Students can check their results on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile app. To view their results, students need to visit the official CBSE website and click on "CBSE class 10 2nd board exam result 2026."