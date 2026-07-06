Lonavala records 670mm rain, triggering floods and landslides

Trains halted between Lonavala and Karjat

The downpour triggered landslides that shut both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and old highway, while trains between Lonavala and Karjat stopped running due to debris.

Rescue teams were called out after a house in Patan village got hit by a landslide.

Officials are urging people to stay away from rivers and avoid unnecessary travel as waterlogging has made things tricky across low-lying areas.