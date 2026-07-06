Lonavala records 670mm rain, triggering floods and landslides
Lonavala's ghat section just got hit with a massive 670mm of rain in 24 hours, enough to trigger widespread flooding and landslides in the hill station and nearby spots like Bhira, Tamhini, and Khopoli.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) flashing a red alert for extreme rainfall, schools and Anganwadis closed for the day to keep everyone safe.
Trains halted between Lonavala and Karjat
The downpour triggered landslides that shut both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and old highway, while trains between Lonavala and Karjat stopped running due to debris.
Rescue teams were called out after a house in Patan village got hit by a landslide.
Officials are urging people to stay away from rivers and avoid unnecessary travel as waterlogging has made things tricky across low-lying areas.