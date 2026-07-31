London court clears way for China embassy at Royal Mint
India
A London court has cleared the way for China to build a massive new embassy at the old Royal Mint site, despite pushback from local residents.
The Royal Mint Court Residents's Association (RMCRA), which represents families and businesses in about 100 properties, had argued the embassy could lead to spying risks and even enforcement of Chinese laws in the UK
Judges, though, dismissed the challenge.
Residents cited diplomatic immunity, missing documents
Residents also worried that diplomatic immunity might let China dodge fire safety rules, and claimed they didn't get key documents before decisions were made.
But judges dismissed the challenge.