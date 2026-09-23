Lonely Planet names Gujarat, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway among 2027 picks
India
Gujarat and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway just scored a spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2027.
Gujarat caught attention for its wild Asiatic lions at Gir National Park, the Insta-worthy salt flats of Rann of Kachchh, and Ahmedabad's vibrant historic vibe.
The state also boasts ancient archeological sites like Dholavira.
Darjeeling toy train UNESCO site
Darjeeling's iconic Toy Train, a UNESCO World Heritage site, winds through lush tea gardens and rolling hills, perfect for those mountain sunrise moments at Tiger Hill.
Both spots blend natural beauty with Darjeeling's rich culture, making them top picks if you're planning your next adventure.