Long running family land feud in Assam's Nagaon injures 7
A long-running land feud between two families in Assam's Nagaon district turned violent on Monday, leaving seven people hurt, one with a gunshot wound.
The fight broke out in No. 1 Borghuli village after Ufaidul Islam's family, who recently won a court case over the disputed land, started building a house there.
Members of Safiqul Islam's family reportedly confronted them, and things quickly escalated.
Ulubari and Chulung police detain 3
Police from Ulubari and Chulung arrived quickly and have already detained three people.
They are now investigating how the situation spiraled out of control and working to find out exactly who was involved in the violence.