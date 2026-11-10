Long running family land feud in Assam's Nagaon injures 7

A long-running land feud between two families in Assam's Nagaon district turned violent on Monday, leaving seven people hurt, one with a gunshot wound.

The fight broke out in No. 1 Borghuli village after Ufaidul Islam's family, who recently won a court case over the disputed land, started building a house there.

Members of Safiqul Islam's family reportedly confronted them, and things quickly escalated.