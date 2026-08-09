Loni Ghaziabad boy aged 8 dies after electrocution near e-scooter
India
An eight-year-old boy from Loni, Ghaziabad, lost his life after getting electrocuted while playing near a charging e-scooter at home on Friday.
His parents were out when it happened and found him collapsed when they returned.
He was rushed to a Delhi hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.
Police suspect short circuit, autopsy ordered
Police believe a short circuit during charging may have caused the accident, or the boy might have tried to fiddle with the wires.
An autopsy has been ordered. The family hasn't filed a complaint yet, but police are still investigating.