Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra returns in Puri amid safety measures
Puri is buzzing as Lord Jagannath's Bahuda Yatra returns this Friday, with the deities making their 2.6-kilometer journey back to the main temple.
After a tragic crowd surge during Rath Yatra last week, Odisha's Chief Minister has stepped up safety measures to keep things smooth and safe for everyone.
Puri security teams and noon pahandi
Over 13,000 security personnel are on duty, backed by Central Armed Police teams and more than 400 AI-enabled CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring.
The famous Pahandi procession starts around noon (or earlier if rituals wrap up), with Puri's titular king leading the traditional Chhera Pahanra ritual before devotees pull the chariots.
Expect cloudy skies, high humidity (80% to 90%), and temperatures around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, so dress lightly if you're heading out!