Lost your Indian passport? Here's how to reissue it
What's the story
Losing an Indian passport can be a stressful experience, but the process of reissuing it is straightforward if you know the steps. Whether it is lost or stolen, knowing the procedure can save you time and hassle. Here is a guide to help you navigate through the reissue process smoothly, with all the necessary steps and requirements clearly laid out.
Step 1
Report loss to authorities
The first step in reissuing your lost Indian passport is to report the loss to local authorities. This could be a police station or any other relevant body in your area.
Make sure to get a copy of the FIR or report, as it will be required for further processing of your passport reissue application.
Step 2
Gather required documents
Next, gather all necessary documents for the reissue application.
These include your old passport details, proof of identity and address, and the FIR copy.
Having these documents ready will make the application process faster and easier.
Make sure all documents are up to date and accurately reflect your current information.
Step 3
Fill out the online application form
Visit the official Passport Seva portal and fill out the online application form for reissue.
Make sure you enter all details correctly as per your documents.
After submitting the form, pay any applicable fees online through the website's payment gateway options.
Step 4
Schedule an appointment at Passport Seva Kendra
After submitting your application form online, schedule an appointment at a nearby Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO).
Carry all required documents, along with a printout of your online application confirmation receipt, on the day of your appointment.
This step is crucial for completing verification and processing steps efficiently.
Step 5
Attend appointment and follow up
On the day of your appointment, reach on time with all required documents neatly organized in folders or files for easy access during verification checks by officials at PSK/RPO counters.
Post-appointment follow-up may include tracking status updates through SMS alerts.
These are sent directly by Indian Passport Seva Kendra systems. Final issuance confirmation may arrive by mail or SMS, confirming successful completion.