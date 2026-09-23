How to easily retrieve your lost learner's license
What's the story
Losing a learner's license can be a hassle, but the process of retrieving it is not as difficult as it seems. With the right steps, you can get your license back without much trouble. Here is a guide on how to easily retrieve your lost learner's license, with practical tips and insights to make the process easier for you.
Tip 1
Visit the Parivahan Sewa portal
Start by visiting the official Parivahan Sewa website to begin the process.
On the homepage, look for the section related to driving licence services. Select the relevant option to access learner's license services.
Make sure you are using the official government portal before entering any personal information. This helps you complete the application safely and avoid unofficial websites.
Tip 2
Choose the duplicate license option
Once you reach the learner's license services section, select the option for applying for a duplicate learner's license.
You will then need to provide details from your existing license and other personal information.
Enter your learner's license number, address, phone number, and other requested details carefully.
Check the information before moving ahead to avoid errors in your application.
Tip 3
Upload documents and pay the fee
After completing the application form, upload the required documents as instructed on the portal.
These may include proof of identity, proof of address, and an FIR if it applies to your case.
Once the documents are uploaded successfully, proceed to pay the required duplicate learner's license fee.
Online payment options may include cards, UPI, and net banking.
Tip 4
Submit and track your application
After completing all the required steps, submit your application through the Parivahan Sewa portal.
Once the submission is successful, you should receive a confirmation along with a tracking number.
Keep these details safe, as they can help you check the progress of your application later. You can use the tracking facility on the portal to monitor its status.