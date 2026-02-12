'Love jihad' FIR filed against groom in interfaith wedding cancelation
A planned wedding between an interfaith couple in Meerut was abruptly canceled after a complaint was filed under Uttar Pradesh's "love jihad" law, which targets alleged forced conversions through marriage.
The FIR came after the groom, Shahvez Rana, was listed as "Sahil" on the invitation card—sparking new concerns about the safety of interfaith couples in the state.
Families now dealing with threats, misinformation wave
Both families, who have known each other for years, are now dealing with threats and a wave of misinformation.
Despite trying to marry legally under the Special Marriage Act, pressure from activists and relatives only grew stronger.
The last-minute venue cancelation hit Akanksha's family hard financially, leaving them to cope with emotional stress and uncertainty about what comes next.