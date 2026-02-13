Love triangle murder: 19-year-old shot dead near home

Police are now looking into where the gun came from

Police quickly arrested Tabassum and several others after reviewing CCTV footage and following up with informers.

Investigators say Tabassum allegedly planned the attack with a male companion, identified in some reports as Rizwan.

They're now digging into where the gun came from, possible drug connections, and whether anyone else was involved.

Officers have also seized Shifa's phone and are talking to her friends for more details about what led up to this tragedy.

The incident has left many in the neighborhood shocked that something like this happened in broad daylight.