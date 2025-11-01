Love Varanasi? Your ₹500 fine for unsanitary conditions is now ₹5,000
Varanasi is getting serious about cleanliness—new rules have recently come into effect, and breaking them could hit your wallet hard.
The city is aiming to improve hygiene standards for all.
Here's how much you'll be fined for these offenses
Spitting in public? That's ₹250 gone. Tossing trash or spitting from a vehicle? ₹1,000.
Leaving food out for stray animals or letting garbage pile up at home means more fines (₹250-₹500).
Pet owners who don't clean up after their pets get fined ₹500, while dumping animal waste in water bodies costs ₹750.
Transporting garbage without covering it or damaging city property can mean a ₹2,000 penalty.
The steepest fine—₹5,000—is for creating unsanitary conditions that threaten public health.
Basically: if you love Varanasi (or just hate paying fines), it's time to keep things clean.