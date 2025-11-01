Love Varanasi? Your ₹500 fine for unsanitary conditions is now ₹5,000

Here's how much you'll be fined for these offenses

Spitting in public? That's ₹250 gone. Tossing trash or spitting from a vehicle? ₹1,000.

Leaving food out for stray animals or letting garbage pile up at home means more fines (₹250-₹500).

Pet owners who don't clean up after their pets get fined ₹500, while dumping animal waste in water bodies costs ₹750.