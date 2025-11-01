Next Article
Punjab: One dead, 10 injured in bus-truck collision
India
A serious crash early Friday on Sirhind Road, Patiala, left one person dead and 10 others hurt after a Punjab Roadways bus heading to Ludhiana collided with a truck.
The impact was so strong that both vehicles overturned, blocking traffic for nearly two hours.
Case registered against truck driver
The victim was identified as Anmolak Singh, a 45-year-old bus conductor who tragically died at the scene.
Both drivers were badly injured—one is in critical condition—and eight passengers are being treated in hospital.
Police suspect overspeeding or reckless driving and have started an investigation, registering a case against the truck driver as they work to find out exactly what happened.