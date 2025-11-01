Next Article
Fuel prices in India: Petrol, diesel costs remain stable
India
No surprises at the pump—petrol and diesel prices stayed unchanged this Saturday.
Even though global oil markets and currency rates shift daily, fuel costs in India have been stable since May 2022, thanks to tax cuts from both central and state governments.
How do prices differ across cities?
Fuel prices aren't just about oil—they're shaped by world crude trends, the rupee's value against the dollar, and a mix of central/state taxes.
That's why you'll see different rates city to city: in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter (diesel ₹87.62); Mumbai pays more at ₹104.21/₹92.15; Chennai sits at ₹100.75/₹92.34; and Kolkata lands at ₹103.94/₹90.76 per liter for petrol/diesel respectively.