Fuel prices in India: Petrol, diesel costs remain stable

How do prices differ across cities?

Fuel prices aren't just about oil—they're shaped by world crude trends, the rupee's value against the dollar, and a mix of central/state taxes.

That's why you'll see different rates city to city: in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter (diesel ₹87.62); Mumbai pays more at ₹104.21/₹92.15; Chennai sits at ₹100.75/₹92.34; and Kolkata lands at ₹103.94/₹90.76 per liter for petrol/diesel respectively.