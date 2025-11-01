LOADING...

Punjab reports over 600 farm fires in just 3 days

India

Punjab is dealing with a huge jump in farm fires—over 600 were reported in just three days, pushing this season's total to 1,642.
Farmers are rushing to clear their fields after paddy harvesting so they can start sowing wheat by mid-November.

Malwa region most affected

The Malwa region is seeing the most cases, especially Sangrur district. Tarn Taran leads in total cases.
Even though the government has promoted alternatives and issued penalties, many farmers still burn stubble because they're short on time.

Air pollution concerns rising

Officials warn that farm fires will likely rise as harvesting peaks in early November.
Officials are stepping up inspections and taking action against violators, but experts worry this could make air pollution worse for both Punjab and Delhi NCR.