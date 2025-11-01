Next Article
Haryana jail time replaced with fines in 42 laws
India
Haryana just rolled out a big change—the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has brought into force a new law that swaps jail time for fines on minor offenses across 42 state laws.
The goal? Make everyday life and doing business simpler, while cutting down on red tape.
Ordinance updates 164 rules from 17 departments
This ordinance updates 164 rules from 17 departments, including old and new laws like the Haryana Laws Act, 1872 and the Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024.
For example, breaking brick supply rules now means a fine instead of prison.
Officials say it's about building trust and making governance less about punishment and more about fairness.