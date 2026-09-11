Low pressure over Bay of Bengal cools Visakhapatnam to 24C
India
After sweltering September temperatures, Visakhapatnam woke up to steady rain that cooled things down fast.
Temperatures dropped from a scorching 36 to 39 degrees Celsius to a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius in areas like Maharanipeta and Pendurthi, all thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Waterlogged streets in Kurmannapalem and Duvvada
While the rain felt like a relief, it also led to waterlogged streets and overflowing drains in places such as Kurmannapalem and Duvvada. City workers are out clearing things up.
With Visakhapatnam facing a big seasonal rainfall deficit of 60.8%, locals are hoping this wet spell sticks around, not just for cooler weather, but also to help refill water sources.