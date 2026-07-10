Low pressure over southwest up to trigger heavy rain Friday
India's monsoon is acting up: some states are getting drenched, while others are seeing a sudden drop in rain.
Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh can expect lighter showers on Friday, but Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh should brace for heavy downpours thanks to a low-pressure system hanging over southwest Uttar Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has even put out flash flood risk for spots like Garhwal, Champawat, Chamoli, and Nainital until Friday morning.
Uttarakhand on flood and mudslide alert
Uttarakhand is on high alert with warnings about floods and mudslides in vulnerable areas.
western Uttar Pradesh could see some seriously heavy rain too, while eastern Uttar Pradesh will likely get very heavy showers.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is catching a break from recent flooding rains: expect fewer disruptions there now.
Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are also looking at less intense rainfall on Friday.