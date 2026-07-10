Low pressure over southwest up to trigger heavy rain Friday India Jul 10, 2026

India's monsoon is acting up: some states are getting drenched, while others are seeing a sudden drop in rain.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh can expect lighter showers on Friday, but Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh should brace for heavy downpours thanks to a low-pressure system hanging over southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has even put out flash flood risk for spots like Garhwal, Champawat, Chamoli, and Nainital until Friday morning.