LPG crisis: Bengaluru's hotels, funeral homes, and families are suffering
Bengaluru is facing a major LPG crisis: ritual centers are canceling ancestral ceremonies and hotels have shut their kitchens.
The city's daily supply is just 1,000 cylinders, way below the 50,000 needed.
This all started after government measures in early March prioritized home use due to West Asia supply issues.
Hotels report losses estimated at ₹100 crore
It's not just businesses losing money (hotels reported losses estimated at around ₹100 crore over the past week (as of March 19, 2026)).
Families can't hold important rituals, and cooks who specialize in these events are facing uncertainty and risk of losing work.
As Sri Vaikunta Dhama's manager put it, there just isn't enough gas to keep going.
Even the chief minister has stepped in, asking for urgent help to fix things before it gets worse.