LPG crisis: Bengaluru's hotels, funeral homes, and families are suffering

Hotels report losses estimated at ₹100 crore

It's not just businesses losing money (hotels reported losses estimated at around ₹100 crore over the past week (as of March 19, 2026)).

Families can't hold important rituals, and cooks who specialize in these events are facing uncertainty and risk of losing work.

As Sri Vaikunta Dhama's manager put it, there just isn't enough gas to keep going.

Even the chief minister has stepped in, asking for urgent help to fix things before it gets worse.