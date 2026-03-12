LPG crisis hits restaurants, delivery apps; gig workers seek help
India is dealing with a tough liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage right now, thanks to ongoing conflict in West Asia, and Iran is warning that oil prices could skyrocket.
Restaurants and food delivery apps are struggling since they rely on LPG to keep things running.
To make matters worse, the rupee has dropped in value, and gig workers are calling for government help as their costs go up.
Restaurants, delivery platforms struggle to get gas cylinders
LPG cylinder prices have risen recently. Prices in some cities have increased. Getting gas on time is harder for restaurants and delivery platforms due to supply chain issues.
Shares of companies like Swiggy Ltd. have taken a hit too. Meanwhile, gig workers have demanded government intervention over LPG disruptions, citing harm to their livelihoods.