LPG crisis hits restaurants, delivery apps; gig workers seek help India Mar 12, 2026

India is dealing with a tough liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage right now, thanks to ongoing conflict in West Asia, and Iran is warning that oil prices could skyrocket.

Restaurants and food delivery apps are struggling since they rely on LPG to keep things running.

To make matters worse, the rupee has dropped in value, and gig workers are calling for government help as their costs go up.