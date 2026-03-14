LPG crisis hits schools' midday meals: What we know

A commercial LPG shortage, sparked by the West Asia conflict, is making it tough for schools across India to cook midday meals, something millions of students count on for daily nutrition. With exams around the corner, schools are scrambling to switch fuel sources and tweak menus just to keep things running.

Some schools already out of options Some schools are already out of options. The Shri Ram School in Gurugram warned parents it may be unable to provide lunch or snacks from March 16, saying its caterer had only about two days' LPG stock left.

In Mumbai, the city's municipal corporation warned that more than 500,000 students could miss out on meals since kitchens need pricey LPG cylinders every day.

Other schools are serving simpler dishes In West Bengal, Krishnachandrapur High School cooked for 1,500 students using firewood when gas ran out.

Many other schools are serving simpler dishes like khichdi or changing how they prepare food.

Everyone's just trying to make sure kids still get something to eat.