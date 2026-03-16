LPG crisis: India has just 10 days' supply

Restaurants shutting down, government is in panic mode

With 85% of restaurants relying on LPG, the National Restaurant Association says up to 60% could shut down within days if things don't improve.

Cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are reporting closures or severe disruptions.

The government is scrambling (boosting local production by 30%, rationing bookings, and bringing back kerosene and coal) but India still depends heavily on Middle Eastern gas.