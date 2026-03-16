LPG crisis: India has just 10 days' supply
India
A war in the Middle East has blocked India's main LPG supply route through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the country with just 10 days' worth of gas.
Since domestic production covers only 40% of what's needed, most LPG comes from imports, now stuck at sea.
Restaurants shutting down, government is in panic mode
With 85% of restaurants relying on LPG, the National Restaurant Association says up to 60% could shut down within days if things don't improve.
Cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are reporting closures or severe disruptions.
The government is scrambling (boosting local production by 30%, rationing bookings, and bringing back kerosene and coal) but India still depends heavily on Middle Eastern gas.