LPG crisis looms in India amid West Asia tensions
With tensions in West Asia threatening India's gas imports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stepped in to keep fuel supplies steady.
Despite rumors and around 30% of India's natural gas supplies being impacted, he has reassured residents of Uttar Pradesh that there are no gasoline, diesel, or LPG shortages in the state.
In response, UP has restricted commercial LPG distribution
To make sure households and hospitals don't run out of essentials, commercial LPG distribution has been restricted (with commercial deliveries halted in the state as a precaution) and the inter-booking/wait period for domestic LPG refills has been increased from 21 to 25 days.
They're also rolling out kerosene as a backup for places like hostels and hotels.
Authorities say measures are being taken so that, even with global drama, basic needs at home are being protected.