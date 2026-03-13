LPG crisis looms in India amid West Asia tensions

In response, UP has restricted commercial LPG distribution

To make sure households and hospitals don't run out of essentials, commercial LPG distribution has been restricted (with commercial deliveries halted in the state as a precaution) and the inter-booking/wait period for domestic LPG refills has been increased from 21 to 25 days.

They're also rolling out kerosene as a backup for places like hostels and hotels.

Authorities say measures are being taken so that, even with global drama, basic needs at home are being protected.