Why you might soon get 10kg LPG in 14.2kg cylinders

India 's state-run oil marketing companies are reportedly considering a new plan to conserve liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies. The proposed measure involves supplying around 10kg of LPG in standard 14.2kg cylinders to stretch the limited stocks and ensure wider distribution. An industry executive told the Economic Times, "The focus is on conserving supplies while maintaining access for households."

Disruption LPG imports from Iran halted amid ongoing conflict The Strait of Hormuz, a key energy trade route, has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. This has led to a sharp decline in LPG imports into India, which relies on foreign supplies for nearly 60% of its needs. Industry data shows that no fresh cargoes are currently headed to Indian shores, and only a few vessels transited the strait last week with volumes equivalent to about one day's national consumption.

Supply strain Officials say labeling and pricing adjustments will be made Several India-bound LPG carriers are now stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting for clearance. A standard 14.2kg cylinder lasts an average household around 35-40 days. Officials say a 10kg refill could last nearly a month, helping distribute available volumes more evenly during this crisis. If implemented, cylinders would be labeled to reflect the reduced quantity and prices adjusted accordingly.

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Conservation efforts Government officials aware of potential consumer backlash Government officials are aware of the political and consumer sensitivity surrounding this potential move. The supply squeeze has worsened as partial LPG allocations to commercial users have been restored, putting more pressure on the already depleted stocks. Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma recently called the LPG availability "worrisome" and stressed the need for conservation measures.

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