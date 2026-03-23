Why you might soon get 10kg LPG in 14.2kg cylinders
What's the story
India's state-run oil marketing companies are reportedly considering a new plan to conserve liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies. The proposed measure involves supplying around 10kg of LPG in standard 14.2kg cylinders to stretch the limited stocks and ensure wider distribution. An industry executive told the Economic Times, "The focus is on conserving supplies while maintaining access for households."
Disruption
LPG imports from Iran halted amid ongoing conflict
The Strait of Hormuz, a key energy trade route, has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. This has led to a sharp decline in LPG imports into India, which relies on foreign supplies for nearly 60% of its needs. Industry data shows that no fresh cargoes are currently headed to Indian shores, and only a few vessels transited the strait last week with volumes equivalent to about one day's national consumption.
Supply strain
Officials say labeling and pricing adjustments will be made
Several India-bound LPG carriers are now stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting for clearance. A standard 14.2kg cylinder lasts an average household around 35-40 days. Officials say a 10kg refill could last nearly a month, helping distribute available volumes more evenly during this crisis. If implemented, cylinders would be labeled to reflect the reduced quantity and prices adjusted accordingly.
Conservation efforts
Government officials aware of potential consumer backlash
Government officials are aware of the political and consumer sensitivity surrounding this potential move. The supply squeeze has worsened as partial LPG allocations to commercial users have been restored, putting more pressure on the already depleted stocks. Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma recently called the LPG availability "worrisome" and stressed the need for conservation measures.
Consumption patterns
Supply conditions expected to worsen in coming weeks
India consumes around 93,500 tons of LPG every day, with households being the biggest consumers. A recent drop in consumption suggests early signs of stress across sectors as supply constraints start to impact the market. With no end in sight to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, industry executives warn that supply conditions may worsen in the coming weeks. This could lead to stricter measures being implemented to manage one of India's most essential cooking fuel lifelines.