LPG cylinder bookings in Hyderabad jump amid West Asia tensions
Hyderabad is seeing a rush for LPG cylinders, with bookings jumping sharply after worries about a possible war in West Asia.
Oil companies delivered nearly 240,000 cylinders across Telangana in just one day, and stocks are running tight, especially with Ramzan adding to the demand.
Black market for gas cylinders thriving
Domestic cylinder prices have shot up from around ₹1,000 to as much as ₹3,000, while commercial ones now cost up to ₹7,000 each.
Some hotels and hostels are paying even more just to keep kitchens running.
Despite some enforcement and occasional seizures, the black market is still thriving, pushing costs higher and making it harder for regular folks to get gas when they need it.
Impact on common man
With global conflicts driving up prices and supplies under pressure during Ramzan, everyday life in Hyderabad is getting tougher, and if this keeps up, food prices could climb too.