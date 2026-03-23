LPG cylinder bookings in Hyderabad jump amid West Asia tensions

Black market for gas cylinders thriving

Domestic cylinder prices have shot up from around ₹1,000 to as much as ₹3,000, while commercial ones now cost up to ₹7,000 each.

Some hotels and hostels are paying even more just to keep kitchens running.

Despite some enforcement and occasional seizures, the black market is still thriving, pushing costs higher and making it harder for regular folks to get gas when they need it.