LPG cylinder deliveries across India now exceed bookings, easing backlogs

LPG output reaches 50,000 MT daily

To keep up, LPG production has jumped to 50,000 metric tons a day. In just four days, distributors delivered 600,000 more cylinders than were actually booked, so supply is catching up fast.

Plus, there's a new policy letting you surrender your LPG connection within 30 days of getting a PNG line or transfer it for later use elsewhere; handy if you're a tenant or student moving around.