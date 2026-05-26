LPG cylinder deliveries across India now exceed bookings, easing backlogs
Good news, LPG cylinder deliveries across India have now surpassed bookings, helping clear backlogs and speed things up.
Delivery times are down to 4.5 days from more than five days in March, when delays were at their worst due to West Asia conflict issues.
Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry said the improvements are all about meeting high demand.
LPG output reaches 50,000 MT daily
To keep up, LPG production has jumped to 50,000 metric tons a day. In just four days, distributors delivered 600,000 more cylinders than were actually booked, so supply is catching up fast.
Plus, there's a new policy letting you surrender your LPG connection within 30 days of getting a PNG line or transfer it for later use elsewhere; handy if you're a tenant or student moving around.
Sujata Sharma says pump stocks monitored
Sharma also spoke about recent fuel shortages at some pumps, caused by increased agricultural consumption, bulk users buying from retail outlets because of the price difference, and consumers shifting from private pumps to state-owned oil retailers.
She assured that oil companies and the government are closely watching stocks and refilling supplies wherever needed.