LPG cylinder prices unchanged on June 12 after recent hikes

Saudi-linked LPG rates up 46%

A standard 14.2-kg LPG cylinder now costs ₹942 in Delhi and ₹944.50 in Bengaluru.

India relies on imports for most of its LPG, and prices have jumped as global rates linked to Saudi contracts shot up by 46% due to shipping disruptions.

The government says Indian families still pay some of the world's lowest LPG rates thanks to subsidies of ₹700 to ₹1,000 per cylinder.

As Union Minister Pralhad Joshi put it, the latest hike "the price hike is inevitable" because of rising costs, and for a family using 12 cylinders a year, it works out to about ₹1 extra per day, as Additional Secretary Praveen Mal Khanooja said.