LPG panic buying: Booking gap, prioritization of PNG, other measures
Delhi and several other cities saw huge lines at liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) agencies this week as people scrambled to buy gas cylinders, worried about possible shortages because of the West Asia conflict.
In parts of West Bengal, online booking systems crashed under heavy traffic, and there were reports that commercial cylinder prices exceeded ₹5,000, leaving some restaurants with no choice but to shut their kitchens.
People waited for hours in parts of Delhi
Fears of supply issues started after news broke about tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.
People rushed to secure gas for their homes and businesses.
In parts of Delhi, people waited hours for cylinders.
What are the authorities doing?
Indraprastha Gas Limited is now prioritizing domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG so essential services stay up and running.
The Delhi government says there's no need to panic—they're cracking down on black marketing and have asked police to act against hoarding.
The Centre introduced a 25-day minimum booking gap for domestic LPG in urban areas (45 days in rural/difficult areas) to curb panic booking and hoarding.