LPG panic buying: Booking gap, prioritization of PNG, other measures India Mar 13, 2026

Delhi and several other cities saw huge lines at liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) agencies this week as people scrambled to buy gas cylinders, worried about possible shortages because of the West Asia conflict.

In parts of West Bengal, online booking systems crashed under heavy traffic, and there were reports that commercial cylinder prices exceeded ₹5,000, leaving some restaurants with no choice but to shut their kitchens.