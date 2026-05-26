Domestic PNG users can switch to LPG under this condition
What's the story
The Indian government has amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026. The revised order was issued yesterday. It gives domestic LPG consumers who later get Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections more flexibility and convenience. Under this change, the consumers with both LPG and PNG connections can either surrender their LPG connection within a month of getting PNG supply or opt for a transfer voucher for future restoration in non-PNG areas.
Transition ease
Addressing practical challenges
The new rule is designed to make it easier for households moving between PNG-covered and non-PNG areas. It also ensures that consumers don't permanently lose access to subsidized domestic LPG connections. The provision is expected to benefit transferable employees, migrant families, tenants, students, and those moving to places where PNG infrastructure isn't available or feasible.
Consumer flexibility
Improved consumer flexibility
The amendment also brings greater consumer flexibility and addresses practical difficulties faced by households that frequently relocate due to employment, education, or other reasons. Under the previous rules, which were tightened in March this year amid fears of energy shortages due to the Iran war, consumers were not allowed to hold both connections and had to surrender their LPG cylinders immediately after getting a PNG connection.