The order was issued yesterday

Domestic PNG users can switch to LPG under this condition

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm May 26, 202607:50 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026. The revised order was issued yesterday. It gives domestic LPG consumers who later get Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections more flexibility and convenience. Under this change, the consumers with both LPG and PNG connections can either surrender their LPG connection within a month of getting PNG supply or opt for a transfer voucher for future restoration in non-PNG areas.